Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng tables Budget 2019 at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2018.― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Companies that hire former convicts will be given tax breaks, while eligible pensioners will receive a one-off RM500 annual aid, Putrajaya announced today.

The policy is part of the government’s effort to assist the needy under Budget 2019, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said.

Under the same programme, contract government workers will also be given medical subsidies. RM10 million will be allocated for it annually.