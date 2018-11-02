Minimum wage raised to RM1,100 in 2019

The current minimum wage is RM1,000 in Peninsular Malaysia and RM920 in Sarawak and Sabah. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — After workers protested against the minimum wage quantum set at RM1,050 monthly, the government today raised it to RM1,100 starting January 1 next year.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng made the announcement when tabling Budget 2019 today.

The government initially announced last September that the minimum wage would be raised next year to RM1,050 monthly throughout the country.

The current minimum wage is RM1,000 in Peninsular Malaysia and RM920 in Sarawak and Sabah.

Pakatan Harapan had pledged in its 2018 election manifesto to implement a minimum wage at RM1,500 monthly.