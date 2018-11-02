Budget 2019: Amnesty for tax dodgers who come forward

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (centre) heads to Parliament for the tabling of Budget 2019, in Putrajaya November 2, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced the Special Voluntary Disclosure Programme (SVDP) that will grant amnesty to tax evaders who now declare their full incomes.

Lim said the government believed the public will now be more willing to report their earnings in full as they are assured that the government will not be deceitful or wasteful with public spending.

“Should the authorities begin to receive reports by tomorrow onwards, they will only face a 10 per cent penalty on the tax they are required to pay, until March 31 next year,” Lim said during the Budget 2019 tabling in the Dewan Rakyat.

