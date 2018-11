Eligible cars can receive the subsidy up to 100 litres per month, and 40 litres per month for eligible motorcycles. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — In its revised fuel subsidy system, Putrajaya will offer a cheaper price for RON95 petrol to cars with an engine capacity of below 1,500cc and motorcycles with a capacity below 125cc.

Eligible cars can receive the subsidy up to 100 litres per month, and 40 litres per month for eligible motorcycles.

The allocation of RM2 billion will benefit four million car users and 2.6 million bikers.

MORE TO COME