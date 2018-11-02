Budget 2019: Casino, slot machines taxes going up

Tax on casinos will be increased to RM150 million annually from RM120 million, a RM30 million raise. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Taxes and duties on casino and slot-machine operators will be raised next year, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced today.

Tax on casinos will be increased to RM150 million annually from RM120 million, a RM30 million raise.

The government will also impose duties of up to 35 per cent on casinos’ gross takings.

Slot machine taxes will go from RM10,000 annually now to RM50,000.

Duty on profits made from these machines will also be increased to 30 per cent from 20 per cent now.