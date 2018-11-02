2019 Budget highlights

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (centre) heads to Parliament for the tabling of Budget 2019, in Putrajaya November 2, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The following are the highlights of the Economic Outlook 2019 report, the first presented under the Pakatan Harapan government. The 142-page report was released by the Ministry of Finance in conjunction with the tabling of the 2019 Budget today by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng in Parliament.