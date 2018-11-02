2019 Budget highlights

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The following are the highlights of the Economic Outlook 2019 report, the first presented under the Pakatan Harapan government. The 142-page report was released by the Ministry of Finance in conjunction with the tabling of the 2019 Budget today by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng in Parliament.
- Global economy to expand 3.7 per cent in 2018 and 2019, lower than the earlier forecast of 3.9 per cent by the International Monetary Fund
- Global trade to widen by 4.2 per cent in 2018 and 4.0 per cent in 2019 (2017:5.2 per cent)
- Malaysia’s real Gross Domestic Product to increase 4.8 per cent and 4.9 per cent in 2018 and 2019, respectively, steered by sustained private sector expenditure
- Private sector growth expenditure is expected at 6.5 per cent this year and 6.4 per cent in 2019, constituting about 72 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product
- Private consumption to remain the major growth determinant in 2019, expanding 7.2 per cent, supported by a stable labour market, benign inflation and conducive financing conditions
- Private investment to post a higher growth of 5.0 per cent in 2019, attributed to capital spending in technology-intensive manufacturing and services sectors
- Public consumption to expand 1.8 per cent in 2019 on account of higher spending on emoluments, as well as, supplies and services
- Public investment to decline 1.5 per cent and 5.4 per cent in 2018 and 2019, respectively, mainly weighed down by public corporations’ lower capital spending
- Gross National Income to widen 7.1 per cent to RM1.5 trillion in 2019; private sector will account for 86.9 per cent of total savings while Gross National Savings will grow 3.4 per cent
- Total investment to increase 5.0 per cent to RM366.8 billion in 2019, leading to lower savings-investment surplus, ranging between two per cent and three per cent of Gross National Income
- Current account surplus to shrink 2-3 per cent in 2019 of Gross National Product (2018: 2.5-3 per cent)
- Gross exports to grow 3.9 per cent in 2019; imports anticipated to grow 4.1 per cent
- Travel account surplus to be higher at RM28.2 billion in 2019 driven by continued tourist arrivals
- Primary income account to register a higher deficit at RM41.4 billion, mainly due to higher profits expected by locally-incorporated multinational companies, a larger net outflow of compensation to foreign professional skills and expertise
- Manufacturing sector to expand 4.7 per cent in 2019, primarily driven by continuous demand for electrical and electronics
- Construction sector to improve slightly in 2019, expanding 4.7 per cent following an increase in new planned supply in affordable houses and industrial segments
- Agriculture sector to turn around next year with a 3.1 per cent growth from a 0.2 per cent decline expected in 2018
- Oil palm to register a 4.1 per cent growth in 2019 on higher output, price improvement to RM2,400 per tonne (from an average of RM2,300 in 2018), and an increase in matured areas, which are set to reach 5.5 million hectares
- Crude palm oil closing stocks to decline by 2.2 million tonnes in 2019 due to higher exports to major trading partners
- Federal government’s direct debts recorded RM687 billion or 50.7 per cent of GDP at end-2017
- Federal government’s debts expected to record 51.8 per cent of GDP in 2019
- Total liabilities will decline to 73.5 per cent next year compared to 74.6 per cent expected at end-2018
- Government will reduce holdings in non-strategic companies
- The Public-Private Cooperation Model will be undertaken via open tenders and not by the method of direct negotiations
- Government is committed to implementing fiscal consolidation measures to reduce the deficit to 3.4 per cent in 2019, 3.0 per cent in 2020 and 2.8 per cent in 2021
- Federal Government continues to guarantee financing for infra projects under construction including MRT2 and LRT3
- Government to create debt management office to look into and manage government’s debts and liabilities
- Klang Valley Double Tracking Project 2 to be re-tendered via open tender
- 1MDB and Malaysian government will not pay the balance of US$4.32 billion to IPIC and Aabar Investment PJS, and will claim for the return of the US$1.46 billion already paid. — Bernama