KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Putrajaya has announced a departure levy for travellers leaving from Malaysian airports starting June 1, 2019.

The levy will be RM20 per head for those departing to Asean countries, and RM40 to other countries.

“The quantum is consistent, and lower from other countries in the region,” Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said while tabling Budget 2019 in Parliament here.

