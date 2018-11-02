Putrajaya to track down stolen 1MDB assets

A man watches the tabling of Budget 2019 on his phone in Sentul November 2, 2018. ― Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

PETALING JAYA, Nov 2 — The federal government aims to recover all assets bought with stolen 1MDB funds as part of efforts to address the country’s debt, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

When tabling the Pakatan Harapan’s maiden Budget today, Lim said authorities will undertake any efforts it can to reduce the impact of the international corruption scandal.

He cited the planned legal action in the UK to avoid paying Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) US$4.32 billion (RM18 billion) and seek the return of US$1.46 billion already paid.

Others include the ongoing auction of the Equanimity superyacht.

