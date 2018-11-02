Calling past figures unreliable, Guan Eng says 2018 deficit to be 3.7pc

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng tables Budget 2019 at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2018.― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The Barisan Nasional (BN) administration’s previous deficit figures and projections were inaccurate as they excluded off-the-books liabilities, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng today.

Lim, in unveiling Pakatan Harapan’s first federal Budget since taking power in May, said deficit projections from now on will take into account all debts and liabilities.

As such, the estimated fiscal deficit for this year is 3.7 per cent instead of the previously targeted 2.8 per cent, Lim said.

