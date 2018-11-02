Adam prepared for wet race

Petronas Sprinta Racing’s Adam Norrodin prefers to race in the dry but is prepared for wet conditions. — Bernama file pic

SEPANG, Nov 2 — Petronas Sprinta Racing’s Adam Norrodin was disappointed to be caught out by the changing weather conditions during the second free practice session at the Malaysian GP at Sepang International circuit yesterday.

After the dry first free practice session in the morning, the Moto2 rider had to switch to wet set up to prepare for rainy conditions but was pleased with his fifth place finish.

“I’m thankful during free practice 1, I made good improvements on my lap times and finished fifth,” said Adam.

“I don’t know what will happen during qualifying and the race. So I just prepared for wet conditions and went out early.

“I was hoping for dry conditions during fp 2, and that was the case in the beginning but I had an issue with my bike so i got back into the pit to fix my setup.

“But after going back out I couldn’t even finish one lap and the rain came down.

“I’m disappointed but I have a good feeling with my bike in the wet so that’s a positive for qualifying.”

Adam said he prefers to race in the dry but is prepared for wet conditions.

“I don’t really know if I prefer wet or dry condition, I’m strong in both, but I hope the race will be dry as I feel that will be a proper race and less risky,” he added.

“I’m ready for a wet race as my pace is good and I just have to keep calm and I feel I can perform well in the wet.

“At the beginning of fp2 I was not happy with my set up, so i hope it will be a dry fp3 (this morning) so i can find what is missing in the dry.”

Adam injured his shoulder at the Japanese GP and he also found out before Sepang he had a torn ligament in his knee.

He has decided to postpone surgery until after the final race in Valencia.

To get through this weekend Adam has decided to take painkillers to deal with the pain.

But the medication has a side effect.

“I took some painkillers this morning to help with the pain but it made me drowsy!” added the Johor-born rider.

“So I don’t think I’ll take them during fp3 but definitely during qualifying.”

Adam who will leave MotoGP for the Spanish CEV championship next season says he is motivated to get on the podium as a parting gift.

“Of course I’m motivated,” he said.

“I’ve been close to the podium before and with two races left this season I want to score my best result.”

Adam’s final combined time of 2:15.741s puts him in 22nd place for today’s sessions.

Adam’s best results this season has come at Argentinian GP when he finished fifth and at Australian GP last week where he finished seventh.