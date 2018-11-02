Pakatan government tables its first Budget

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (centre) heads to Parliament for the tabling of Budget 2019, in Putrajaya November 2, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng is now tabling the 2019 Budget, the first for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, in the Dewan Rakyat.

Lim arrived at the Dewan Rakyat at 4.05pm, accompanied by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The budget presentation is being broadcast live through several local television and radio stations.

Prior to this, Dr Mahathir had said that the 2019 Budget would put Malaysia in a stronger position and to ensure the prosperity of the people and future generations.

The tabling of the Supply Bill (Budget) 2019 will commence before Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof, and will be debated by the Members of Parliament at the policy level from November 12 to 15.

It will be followed by the minister’s answer sessions before the debate at the committee level from November 26 to December 6.

The will be no sitting of the Dewan Rakyat next week due to the Deepavali celebration. — Bernama