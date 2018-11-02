Ahead of ‘exciting’ party poll, Sabah PKR asks cops to be ready

PKR members use the e-voting system during the party’s polls in Sungai Tua, Selangor October 21, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 2 — Despite hoping for an uneventful election this weekend, Sabah PKR chief Datuk Christina Liew has asked state police to be on standby in case of any trouble.

Sabah is the penultimate state to vote in the party’s election that some believe is the most intense in its history, with reports of sabotage and brawls in other states.

“We are ready... hopefully it runs smoothly but the election director has approached police to be present. I have also arranged for some RELA people to be present for the Kota Kinabalu division voting,” said Liew.

“I don’t want Sabah to get too ‘exciting’, like other states in the peninsula. I hope there are no untoward incidents. I’ve been getting WhatsApps warning me of this and that,” she said.

In Peninsular Malaysia, the party’s election has been marred by reports of corruption and money politics, missing votes and a communications jammer in Selangor, and violence in Kedah and Penang.

The party is using an untested e-voting system that some claim is open to manipulation.

Sabah’s 147,000 PKR members are voting on November 3 and 4, while Sarawak will be the last to vote on November 10.