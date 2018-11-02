Bukit Aman: Roger Ng to be extradited to US to face 1MDB charges

Datuk Seri Amar Singh says the extradition process is ongoing today and Roger Ng will be extradited to the United States to face charges into the 1MDB scandal. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Former Goldman Sachs banker Ng Chong Hwa, also known as Roger Ng, will be extradited to the United States to face charges in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigations Department (CCID) director Commissioner Datuk Seri Amar Singh told Malay Mail the extradition process is ongoing today.

“A warrant of arrest was issued and we picked him up yesterday.

“The process is ongoing now and he will be sent back once everything is cleared,” said Amar.

Yesterday, Reuters reported a three-count criminal indictment was unsealed in federal court in the Eastern District of New York charging Low Taek Jho, also known as “Jho Low,” and Roger Ng with conspiring to launder billions of dollars embezzled from 1MDB funds and for conspiring to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) by paying bribes to various Malaysian and Abu Dhabi officials.

Low remains at large.

