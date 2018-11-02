Bursa higher at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 633 to 203, with 295 counters unchanged, 709 untraded and 18 others suspended. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Bursa Malaysia was higher across the board at mid-afternoon today, just ahead of the 2019 Budget tabling this afternoon.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,713.29, up 6.37 points, from 1,706.92 on Thursday.

The index opened 4.06 points stronger at 1,710.98.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 633 to 203, with 295 counters unchanged, 709 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.19 billion shares worth RM1.3 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and CIMB declined one sen each to RM9.39 and RM5.69, respectively.

Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals were both flat at RM24.60 and RM9.36, respectively, while Tenaga added four sen to RM14.60.

For actives, Seacera and AirAsia X improved three sen each to 32 sen and 26 sen, respectively, Datasonic rose six sen to 46 sen, while Vivocom and Sapura Energy gained half-a-sen each to three sen and 34 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index advanced 74.05 points to 11,839.98, the FBMT 100 Index rose 59.99 points to 11,677.08 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 83.95 points to 11,850.8.

The FBM Ace Index increased 125.05 points to 5,007.48 and the FBM70 gained 134.64 points to 13,652.13.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index put on 29.58 points to 7,390.08, the Industrial Products and Services Index expanded 1.38 points to 171.94, while the Financial Services Index added 34.97 points to 17,237.41. — Bernama