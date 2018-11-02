Selangor cops to focus on curbing drug abuse in schools, institutions of higher learning

A drug addict uses a glass water pipe to smoke syabu, or methamphetamine, at an undisclosed drug den. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, Nov 2 ―The Selangor police are focusing on curbing drug peddling and abuse in schools and institutions of higher learning (IPT) following cases of students as young as 13 years-old being arrested for the offence.

Its Narcotic Criminal Investigation Department deputy head Supt R. Sundralingam said statistics from January to October this year showed a total of 37 secondary school students and 153 IPT students were arrested for various drug-related offences, compared to 41 secondary school students and 204 IPT students arrested during the corresponding period last year.

He said although the number of drug abuse cases in schools and IPT was not very serious, continuous efforts had to be made top strictly monitor the situation following the discovery of attempts by drug pushers to get to them.

“From observation, we find ganja and syabu as the popular drug types offered by the pushers tp students in schools and IPT.

“Initially, they (pusher) provide the drugs free to woo the students, but when the students get addicted, they’ll buy the drugs.

“Although the issue is not serious , we are always giving particular attention to the matter because we do not want the situation to become worse to achieve the government’s aspiration of making Malaysia an education hub,” he told a media conference here today.

He said the police always worked with the Selangor Education Department in helping to raise awareness among the young people on the dangers of drug abuse through campaigns and motivational talks.

Apart from that, he said several proactive steps were taken by the police to combat drug trafficking and drug abuse in Selangor, such as through special operations known as “Ops Tapis Khas”, “Ops Sarang”, “Ops Hiburan”, “Ops Terancang” and “Ops Bersepadu”.

He said in “Ops Sarang” , the Selangor police had raided 246 drug haunts from January to October this year, which resulted in the arrest of 1,656 drug addicts.]

Most of the drug haunts were found in Kajang, followed by South Klang and Sabak Bernam, he added. ― Bernama