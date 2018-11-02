Thai cops arrest 10 Malaysian ‘Macau Scam’ syndicate members

The 10 Malaysians and five Thais were detained when the authorities raided five locations in Danok on October 31. — AFP pic

SONGKLA, Nov 2 — Thai police have arrested 15 members of the Macau Scam syndicate, including 10 Malaysian men, in an integrated operation in Danok, a town near the Malaysia-Thailand border.

The 10 Malaysians and five Thais were detained when the authorities raided five locations in Danok on October 31 (Wednesday).

“The syndicate managed to fraudulently rake in over 5 million baht (RM657,000) a month from their victims, who are mostly from China, Taiwan and Malaysia,” said Thai Immigration Acting Police Chief Mej Jen Surachet Hakpal here today.

The syndicate would usually post advertisements on Facebook on efforts to build temples and houses of worship and inviting people to “donate” towards the cause by depositing money into a particular account, he said.

Surachet said the syndicate was led by a Malaysian man known as “Ah Khun”.

In the raid, police seized 51 mobile phones, a computer, dozens of bank account books and ATM cards as well as 41,500 baht (RM5,400) and RM31,000 in cash. — Bernama