Time for Jho Low to stop hiding and surrender — Lim Lip Eng

NOVEMBER 2 — The cardinal principle of law in both Malaysia and US is any accused is “presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty” as correctly stated by Jho Low thru his lawyer yesterday.

Two days ago, Low was charged in absentia by US DOJ with conspiring to launder billions of dollars from the 1MDB and conspiring to violate the American Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).

The RM2.6 billion question is, why is Low still in hiding?

Low has many times insisted that he is innocent.

His team of very prominent and expensive lawyers should be able to prove it with ease, especially since he is “not involved” and “innocent”.

Has he or his team of prominent lawyers no confidence in the US and Malaysian judiciary systems?

If indeed so, can Low suggest the names of countries of his choices for him to stand trial and to prove his innocence over the 1MDB international fraud?

It is time Low stops hiding behind statements, and surrender himself!

He should take it as an opportunity to clear his name, and be able to stand proud in society instead of living in hiding.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.