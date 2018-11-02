Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth star in ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming romantic comedy ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ that stars Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Priyanka Chopra.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 2 — Warner Bros has released the first trailer for upcoming romantic comedy Isn’t It Romantic that stars Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Priyanka Chopra.

Wilson plays a New York architect who is also cynical when it comes to love. After hitting her head hard following an encounter with a mugger, Wilson wakes up to find that herself trapped in a classic romantic comedy and worse, that she is the leading lady.

The synopsis of the film reads: “New York City architect Natalie (Rebel Wilson) works hard to get noticed at her job but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design the city’s next skyscraper. And if things weren’t bad enough, Natalie, a lifelong cynic when it comes to love, has an encounter with a mugger that renders her unconscious, waking to discover that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare — a romantic comedy — and she is the leading lady.”

The film also stars Adam Devine and Betty Gilpin.

Isn’t It Romantic is aptly set for release on February 14, 2019.