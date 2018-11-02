KL shares end morning session marginally higher

At lunch break, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was up 0.01 of-a-point to 1,706.93 from 1,706.92 yesterday. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 ― Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session marginally higher, prompted by buying in mid-sized-capitalised shariah and small-capitalised-linked shares, amid the positive sentiment on regional bourses.

At lunch break, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was up 0.01 of-a-point to 1,706.93 from 1,706.92 yesterday.

The index opened 4.06 points stronger at 1,710.98 and moved between 1,705.31 and 1,714.11 throughout the morning session.

On Bursa Malaysia's broader market, gainers outpaced losers 510 to 228, with 299 counters unchanged, 803 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.61 billion units valued at RM860.67 million.

Bursa Malaysia reacted positively to exterior spillovers, with Japan's Nikkei Index rising 0.59 per cent to 21,814.58, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index adding 2.38 per cent to 26,019.97 and Singapore’s Straits Times Index improving 0.73 per cent to 3,083.33.

Maybank IB Research said in a note, technically, it expects the FBM KLCI to range between the 1,700 and 1,720 levels today, with downside supports are at 1,680 and 1,660.

Among heavyweights, Maybank, Petronas Chemicals and CIMB rose one sen at RM9.39, RM9.35 and RM5.69 respectively.

Public Bank and Hong Leong Bank were flat at RM24.60 and RM20.60.

For actives, Seacera improved four sen to 33 sen, Vivocom was half-a-sen higher at three sen, while AirAsia X and Datasonic was up three sen to 26 sen and 43 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index improved 22.45 points to 11,788.38, the FBMT 100 Index bagged 12.12 points to 11,629.21 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was up 21.02 points to 11,787.87.

The FBM Ace Index increased 105.28 points to 4,987.71 and the FBM 70 was 60.97 points higher at 13,578.46.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index improved 7.41 points to 7,367.91, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched-up 0.72 of a point to 171.28 and the Financial Services Index improved 25.25 points to 17,227.69.

Meanwhile, Bursa Malaysia announced Prestariang Bhd’s short selling under regulated short selling (RSS), intraday short selling (IDSS), proprietary day traders (PDT) for its stocks, had been suspended for the rest of the day.

It said the company’s daily short selling trade limit has reached three per cent of the issued number of shares of the said securities.

“The RSS, IDSS and PDT activities will only be enabled the following trading day, which is Monday, November 5 at 8.30am,” it said. ― Bernama