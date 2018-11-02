Not another raid, MACC deputy chief says visiting Najib house for supporting evidence

A police patrol car parked outside Datuk Seri Najib Razak's house at Langgak Duta in Kuala Lumpur November 02, 2018 as MACC officers visit to gather more evidence. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) did not conduct any raid on the residence of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in Jalan Langgak Duta here today, according to the MACC.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki said the MACC only sent officers to the Pekan MP’s residence to gather evidence in support of an investigation.

“It is with regard to an investigation, but I have no intention of revealing the details,” he said to Bernama.

Five MACC vehicles were seen today in the compound of Najib’s residence. They left at about 12.30pm. ― Bernama