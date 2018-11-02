Perak vernacular, mission schools to get equal share of RM3m aid, exco says

Perak State executive council Youth, Sports and Human Development Howard Lee speaks to reporters at the Kinta Riverfront Hotel in Ipoh November 2, 2018. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 2 ― The Perak government has come up with a new distribution system that aims for equal distribution of a RM3 million fund to all 261 vernacular and mission schools within the state.

State executive council Youth, Sports and Human Development Howard Lee representing the state Education, Technology, Science and Environment committee chairman Abdul Aziz Bari, said the fund will be divided based on the number of students and classrooms in the school.

“Half of the aid will be divided based on the number of the students and the balance will be divide based on the number of classrooms. So each school will receive a fair amount of fund.

“Some schools will get around RM50,000 and some schools will get RM2,000, but the aid is divided in a fair manner,” he told reporters after handing over the fund cheque to the respective parliamentarians and assemblymen at Kinta Riverfront Hotel here.

He said the system will benefit 86,666 students from 5,082 classrooms from Sekolah Rendah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SRJKC), Sekolah Rendah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SRJKT) and mission schools.

“We choose to have this method in order to have solidarity with all schools, including the ones which has less than 100 students, as previously this kind of schools did not get the aid they deserved,” Lee added.

He said the new distribution system was introduced after discussing with several education officers, schools and headmasters on their needs for the schools.