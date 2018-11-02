Bursa higher at mid-morning

On the broader market, gainers led losers 390 to 201, with 277 counters unchanged, 972 untraded and 18 others suspended. — Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Bursa Malaysia was higher at mid-morning today, lifted by buying in middle and small-capitalised stocks.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 0.41 point to 1,707.33 from Thursday’s close of 1,706.92.

The index opened 4.06 points stronger at 1,710.98.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 390 to 201, with 277 counters unchanged, 972 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.08 billion units valued at RM474.32 million.

Among heavyweight stocks, Maybank, Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM9.40, RM24.60 and RM9.36, respectively.

Tenaga declined four sen to RM14.52 and CIMB was one sen lower at RM5.69.

For actives, Seacera gained 2.5 sen to 31.5 sen, while AirAsia X and PUC were two sen higher at 25 sen and 13.5 sen, respectively.

Prestariang rose three sen to 62.5 sen, while Vivocom was flat at 2.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index increased 10.87 points to 11,776.8, the FBMT 100 Index improved 6.28 points to 11,623.37 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 6.07 points to 11,772.92.

The FBM Ace Index surged 62.41 points to 4,944.84 and the FBM 70 improved 20.89 points to 13,538.38.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 12.67 points better at 7,373.17, the Financial Services Index increased 23.32 points to 17,225.76 and the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.49 point to 171.05. — Bernama