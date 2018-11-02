Matrade to leverage on china expo to push exports

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) is aiming to leverage on the China International Import Expo 2018 (CIIE) to push export opportunities in the country’s largest trading partner.

The expo, which takes place from November 5 — 10 in Shanghai, will be participated by 80 Malaysian companies, with the mission led by Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Darell Leiking.

In addition, potential buyers from 81 countries are expected to meet Malaysian companies there.

In a statement today, Chief Executive Officer Mohd Shahreen Madros said Matrade aims to champion Malaysia’s high-value sectors in particular high technology equipment and services.

“Malaysia can take advantage of the opportunities available from the Belt and Road Initiative, whose main objective is to promote unimpeded trade.

“As China is our largest trading partner since 2009, we need to ramp up efforts to facilitate Malaysian companies’ access to the market so our trade with China will remain competitive,” he said.

From January to August 2018, Malaysia’s trade with China expanded by 9.6 per cent to RM206.19 billion, with exports growing 11 per cent contributed mainly by electrical and electronics products, chemicals and chemical products, manufactures of metal as well as optical and scientific equipment. — Bernama