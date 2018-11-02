Sultan Nazrin Shah exercises functions of Yang di-Pertuan Agong starting today

Sultan Nazrin Shah will exercise the functions in the absence of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V, from today to December 31, who will be resting following treatment during that period. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 ― The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, will exercise the functions of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong from today to December 31.

Sultan Nazrin Shah, who is the Timbalan Yang di-Pertuan Agong, will exercise the functions in the absence of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V, who will be resting following treatment during that period.

Article 33 of the Federal Constitution provides for the Timbalan Yang di-Pertuan Agong to perform the duties of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in the absence of His Majesty.

Sultan Nazrin Shah signed an instrument of declaration on his exercising the functions of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the Istana Hinggap Perak here today.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had earlier read out the instrument of declaration.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Ismail Bakar and Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum were also present. ― Bernama