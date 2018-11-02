Fewer than 100 Subaru vehicles in Singapore affected by two worldwide recalls

A woman holding an umbrella walks past Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd (FHI)'s Subaru cars displayed outside a showroom at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, in this picture released May 9, 2016. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 2 — Thousands of Subaru vehicles in the region, including fewer than 100 in Singapore, are affected by two worldwide recalls.

The vehicles have possible valve spring defects in their engines, or displays that may inaccurately show the amount of fuel left.

Motor Image, which distributes Subaru vehicles in the region, said in a statement yesterday that it will notify its customers about the recalls, which are a precautionary measure.

The vehicles with potential valve spring issues were manufactured between January 16, 2012 and May 14, 2013.

Affected models include:

2013 Model Year (MY) BRZ

2013-2014MY Legacy/Outback

2012-2014MY Forester

2012-2014MY Impreza/XV equipped with the FA20 engine or FB20 engine

Under stress, the valve springs in the affected engines may fracture, resulting in an unusual noise coming from the engine, as well as the engine stalling and not being able to restart.

Subaru will replace the valve springs and related parts for free.

Separately, 2018MY Legacy/Outback vehicles manufactured before Aug 1 this year are being recalled for potential issues with multi-information displays.

Subaru said that a programming issue may lead to inaccurate displays of the amount of fuel and actual drivable distance left.

Motor Image will work with affected customers to update the software in the multi-information display for free.

Fewer than 9,000 Subaru vehicles in Motor Image’s markets in the region are affected, it said. The markets include Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. — TODAY