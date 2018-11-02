Ringgit opens slightly higher against greenback

Malaysian ringgit notes are seen among US dollar bills in this photo illustration taken in Singapore. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The ringgit opened slightly higher against the greenback today, as traders remained optimistic, ahead of the 2019 Budget announcement scheduled for this afternoon, dealers said.

At 9am, the local unit stood at 4.1720/1760 versus the US dollar from 4.1770/1820 yesterday.

A dealer said oil prices continued falling today, amid signs of rising supply and growing concerns that demand might weaken on the prospect of a global economic slowdown.

At 9am, the benchmark Brent crude was recorded at US$72.58 per barrel.

The ringgit, meanwhile, traded lower against other major currencies.

It dipped against the Singapore dollar to 3.0296/0329 from 3.0270/0318 on Thursday and depreciated against the euro to 4.7548/7606 from 4.7530/7595.

The ringgit slid against the British pound to 5.4203/4275 from 5.3908/3977 and declined against the Japanese yen to 3.6986/7031 from 3.6968/6015. — Bernama