Tech school for Malaysian prodigies next year?

MDEC CEO Yasmin Mahmood hopes that a school specialising in technology and digital development to develop ‘Malaysian genius talents’ can be opened next year. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Nov 2 ― The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) is waiting on the Cabinet to approve the set-up of a special school that aims to develop “Malaysian genius talents” specialising in technology and digital development.

Its CEO Yasmin Mahmood told Malay daily Berita Harian that the proposed school aims to provide training similar to how budding athletes are trained nationally, adding that she hopes it can open early next year.

“The model of the school will mirror that of the sports school where they gather future national athletes. The difference is that the school will focus exclusively on technology and digital streams.

“It is actually part of the government effort ensure that these Malaysian genius talents are developed and not pinched by other countries,” Yasmin was quoted saying.

She noted the consistent brain drain to other countries, saying MDEC hopes its efforts would encourage local talents to remain in Malaysia to contribute to the nation’s growth.