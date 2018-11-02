ICCM will further boost Malaysia-Ireland trade ties, says Ong

Deputy Minister International Trade and Industry, Ong Kian Ming (fourth,right) during the launch of Irish Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur November 1, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Malaysia-Ireland’s bilateral trade is set for stronger growth with the launch of the Irish Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia (ICCM), says Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry Dr Ong Kian Ming.

The ICCM, previously known as the Malaysian Irish Business Network (MIBN), was officially launched by Ong here last night with its new name and recognition as a business chamber.

The move is expected to not only help to boost the profile of ICCM members and Irish business in Malaysia, but also broaden the opportunities for Malaysian business key players to penetrate potential markets in Ireland, the deputy minister said.

“This is an important step because establishing a chamber elevates the status of the business organisation. With this launch, it automatically gives the membership to the European Union Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EUMCCI).

“This is truly a good sign and from here, Malaysia looks forward to increasing the bilateral trade and investments and will encourage more local players to look into Ireland as a good prospect.”

Ong said this to Bernama on the sidelines of the ICCM launch and unveiling of the chamber’s new logo at a reception hosted by Ireland’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Éamon Hickey, here last night.

The ceremony was also attended by Irish Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed who is currently on a trade mission to Malaysia and Indonesia.

Commenting on Creed’s visit as well as the “Malaysia-Ireland Sustainable Dairy Ingredients – Bord Bia” seminar and business-to-business session organised earlier yesterday, Ong added the agro-industry was another area that Malaysia could potentially tap and engage further with Ireland in increasing the imports.

“We can learn a lot in terms of how Ireland has grown their dairy industry. As Malaysia imports a lot of milk and cattle, this could be another market in terms of diversification of sources.”

At the same time, this will be also a good opportunity for Malaysia to learn from Ireland on how they managed to push their agro-industry sector so much forward, he said.

Meanwhile, the ICCM, which enjoys good relations with the Malaysian government as well as its private sector, expects to be a conduit where necessary for Irish companies either operating here or planning to set up in Malaysia.

Earlier, Creed had opened the “Bord Bia” dairy conference which hosted over 70 Malaysian dairy buyers, importers and food service operators to learn about the dairy production industry of Ireland.

The seminar was aimed at raising awareness of Ireland as a source of sustainable dairy while enhancing the industry’s understanding of the Malaysian market. — Bernama