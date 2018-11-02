We gave what we were given, MACC says in defence of asset declaration portal

According to a report, MACC chief Datuk Mohd Shukri Abdull saying the commission only provided the information as given by the government. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Nov 2 ― There were no technical problems with yesterday’s launch of a new website to publicly display the assets owned by MPs, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said.

Inundated with questions over the slow release and inconsistent figures published on the asset declaration portal, The Star today reported MACC chief Datuk Mohd Shukri Abdull saying the commission only provided the information as given by the government.

“Right now, we’re just waiting for the final say from the Cabinet or the minister (Datuk Liew Vui Keong, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of law) to publish the assets of the ministers,” he was quoted saying.

MACC’s deputy chief commissioner in charge of prevention Datuk Shamsun Baharin Mohd Jamil also clarified that the current display of monthly incomes on the asset declaration website was a preparatory platform for the government.

The newspaper did not indicate if he elaborated on his explanation.

But The Star cited an unnamed source in MACC downplaying the inconsistent figures.

“We will only publish what the government tells us [to publish]. At the end of the day, the decision is with the government and we are answerable to the prime minister,” the source was quoted saying.