Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem October 28, 2018. — Reuters pic

TEL AVIV, Nov 2 — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday hailed as “historic” Brazilian president-elect Jair Bolsonaro’s plan to move his country’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“I congratulate my friend Brazilian president-elect Jair Bolsonaro for his intention to move the Brazilian embassy to Jerusalem, a historic, correct and exciting step!” Netanyahu said in a statement. — AFP