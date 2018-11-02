Leicester's Cup tie with Southampton moved to Nov 27

Leicester City football fans pay their respects outside the football stadium, after the helicopter of the club owner Thai businessman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed on Saturday evening after the match, in Leicester October 28, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 2 ― Leicester City's rescheduled fourth round League Cup match against Southampton will take place on November 27 at the King Power Stadium, the Premier League clubs said yesterday.

The tie, originally scheduled for October 30, was postponed following the death of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a helicopter crash near the King Power Stadium on October 27.

Leicester said in a statement that all tickets purchased for the original fixture would be valid for the rescheduled date, while supporters with tickets who were not able to attend the revised fixture would get a refund. ― Reuters