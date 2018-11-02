Argentina recall Lamela for friendlies against Mexico

Tottenham's Erik Lamela is recalled for Argentina’s double header of friendlies against Mexico. ― Reuters pic

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 2 ― Argentina have recalled Tottenham Hotspur forward Erik Lamela for this month's double header of friendlies against Mexico, the country's football association said yesterday.

Lamela, who has 23 caps, last played for the national side against Venezuela in a World Cup qualifier in 2016 but missed much of last season and the Russia World Cup with a hip injury.

Interim coach Lionel Scaloni also gave a first call up to Racing's 20-year-old attacking midfielder Matias Zaracho.

There was no place for Lionel Messi, who announced he was taking a sabbatical from international football after Argentina's disappointing performance in Russia, where they won only one game and were knocked out by France in the last 16.

Argentina will play Mexico in Cordoba on November 16 and then again in Mendoza four days later. ― Reuters