‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ second only to ‘GTA V,’ says studio

Having launched on October 26 across PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, a US$725 million worldwide tally puts ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ behind only ‘GTA V.’ — Picture courtesy of Rockstar GamesYouTube LLC

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 2 — The late October release of Wild West video game Red Dead Redemption 2 resulted in the second-biggest entertainment launch of all time, according to studio network Rockstar Games.

When Grand Theft Auto V launched on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in 2013, it generated US$800 million in two days and US$1 billion in three.

Despite adopting many of its more famous sibling’s characteristics, Red Dead Redemption 2 probably couldn’t have hoped to clinch the crown, but according to the studio network behind both releases, Rockstar Games, it certainly came close.

Having launched on October 26 across PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, a US$725 million worldwide tally puts it behind only GTA V.

An average price of US$59.99 per retail copy — an assumption that ignores the US$79.99 special edition and US$399 console bundle — suggests as many as 12 million unit sales.

Earlier in October, video game publisher Activision posted a three-day take of US$500 million for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

The annual Call of Duty franchise had launched three weeks earlier than usual, and two weeks before the arrival of Red Dead Redemption 2.

High-profile action games Fallout 76 and Hitman 2 arrive the week of November 13, creating an effective two week buffer either side of RDR2, with Battlefield V set for a November 20 launch.

Publishers can use early sales numbers to further encourage consumer uptake in the days following a game’s release, while demonstrating commercial value to investors. — AFP-Relaxnews