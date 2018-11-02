World Vegan Day 2018: The hottest new vegan beauty launches

Charlotte Tilbury's 'Instant Look In A Palette'. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 2 — Yesterday was World Vegan Day, and what better way to celebrate it than by stocking up on some of the hottest new vegan beauty products on the market?

Scroll down for five ways to get your cruelty-free cosmetics fix.

Milk Makeup

Need a new setting powder? Milk Makeup has your back. The vegan cosmetics brand has just launched a new ‘Blur + Set Matte Loose Setting Powder’ that promises to blur out pores, fine lines and imperfections and set your makeup with a talc-free, silicone-free formula.

e.l.f. Cosmetics

Get lit-from-within skin with the new ‘e.l.f. + Coco Glow Highlighter’ from e.l.f. Cosmetics. Infused with coconut and coconut oil, the cream highlighter comes in three different shades and helps to moisturize the skin while offering up a subtle shimmer.

Kat Von D

Makeup mogul Kat Von D’s new ‘Lash Liner’ features an ultra-pigmented hybrid gel formula designed specifically for the waterline eye area, and a “dip and dab” soft-tip applicator for easy application. It comes in the shade ‘Trooper Black’ and dries in 15 seconds.

Charlotte Tilbury

Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury’s limited-edition ‘Instant Look In A Palette’ has everything you need for the perfect, classic smokey eye. Containing seven different shades for the eyes, cheeks and face, the palette has been designed to take you from morning to night.

Tarte Cosmetics

Need to up your lash game this fall? Look no further than Tarte Cosmetics, whose new ‘Tarteist Pro Cruelty-Free Lashes’ are both latex-free and vegan-friendly. The lashes come in nine different variations and can be reused multiple times. — AFP-Relaxnews