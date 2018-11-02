Perak Sultan’s birthday honours list: MB to receive ‘Datuk Seri’ title

Ahmad Faizal is one of two recipients of the Darjah Seri Paduka Mahkota Perak award that carries the ‘Datuk Seri’ title. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Nov 2 — Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu will be conferred the Darjah Seri Paduka Mahkota Perak in conjunction with the 62nd birthday of the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah.

Ahmad Faizal is one of two recipients of the award that carries the ‘Datuk Seri’ title.

The other recipient is University Malaya Pro-Chancellor Toh Puan Aishah Ong.

Perak State Honours and Awards Selection committee chairman Orang Kaya Bendahara Tan Sri Mohd Zahidi Zainuddin said both will receive the awards during the first session of the investiture ceremony at Istana Iskandariah, Kuala Kangsar on Sunday.

“Another 14 individuals will be awarded the Darjah Dato’ Paduka Mahkota Perak (DPMP), while another two individuals will receive the Darjah Dato’ Pahlawan Taming Sari (DPTS),” he told reporters when met at his official residence at Jalan Towers here.

Heading the DPMP list is Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris Vice Chancellor Datuk Mohammad Shatar Sabran, Foreign Ministry Deputy Chief Secretary Datuk Nurshirwan Zainal Abidin, State Health Department Director Dr Ding Lay Ming, State Land and Mines Director Rumaizi Baharin, State Public Work Department Director Ahameed Tarmizi Ramli, State Irrigation and Drainage Department Director Ahmad Anuar Othman, Universit Malaya Law Faculty Dean Datuk Johan Shamsuddin Sabaruddin and Sultan Perak Private Secretary Mohd Rasid Hussin Shah.

Other recipients of DPMP will be Datuk Seri Ahmad Awang, Goh Seng Kuang, Ho Kay Tat, Jeffri Salim Davidson, Datuk Shahriman Shamsuddin and Sinnathamby Senathi Rajah.

Two recipients of DPTS are Malaysian Army Defense Engineering Service Unit Director General Chapiti Redzwan and Royal Malaysia Police College Special Branch Chief SAC Sum Chang Keong.

Mohd Zahidi said the second session of the investiture ceremony will be held on November 10 at the same venue, when 267 awards will be issued.

“Among the honours which will awarded were Darjah Paduka Cura Simanja Kini (6), Darjah Paduka Mahkota Perak (23), Darjah Ahli Cura Si Manja Kini (15), Darjah Ahli Mahkota Perak (65), Pingat Pekerti Terpilih (72), Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (82) and Pingat Lama Perkhidmatan (4),” he said.

Mohd Zahidi said that a thanksgiving ceremony and prayers will be held simultaneously in all mosques across Perak during Friday prayers today following the birthday of Sultan Perak.

He also said a royal dinner will be held the next day at the Banquet Hall in Istana Iskandariah.

“Prior to the dinner, a 10-minute firework show will take place. This is the first time such a show will occur on the Sultan’s birthday.

“We also like to inform the public that the cost of the firework show is fully sponsored by the Sultan’s friends and not from the state government’s fund,” he said.

Mohd Zahidi urge Perak residents to commemorate the Sultan’s birthday celebrations by raising the state’s flag at their residences and premises and turn on lights until midnight on November 2 and 3.