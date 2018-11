Debris, believed to be from Lion Air flight JT610 plane which crashed, is seen during an operation by Navy divers near the search area off Tanjung Pakis, Indonesia, October 31, 2018, in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. — NET handout via Reuters

JAKARTA, Nov 1 — Divers have found a piece of the landing gear from a Lion Air jet that crashed into the sea, Indonesian authorities said today, following the discovery of a black box that could help establish why the brand-new plane crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 189 people.

Referring to the landing gear, search and rescue agency head Muhammad Syaugi said, “we have found part of it.” — AFP