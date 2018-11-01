Daim says this might be Jho Low’s escape plan: Buying a new yacht

Superyacht Equanimity is docked at the Boustead Cruise Centre Terminal in Port Klang August 11, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The former chair of the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP), Tun Daim Zainuddin, today said that he heard talk of fugitive financier Jho Low’s purported plan to purchase another vessel, and leverage the use of international waters, to avoid being nabbed.

In an interview with Astro Awani today, he said Low, whose real name is Low Taek Jho, still possesses a lot of cash which he is able to use as he pleases.

“We know roughly where he is, but he has a lot of passports, so it’s easy for him to run here and there.

“Usually, he likes his yacht, because it’s difficult (to nab him) in international waters.

“There is also news that he is apparently trying to buy a new yacht, but true or not, I don’t know,” the former finance minister said.

Earlier today, Daim said that Low is still trying to negotiate for immunity from prosecution over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal for his return home.

Daim said that he was also contacted by the Penangite as recently as last week with a list of prerequisites to negotiations.

“He is still trying to ask for a lot of things. Want to see the PM, want to see me, or that or this person,” Daim said in the interview, a snippet of which was posted on Astro Awani’s website this morning.

Daim said the request was rejected, as was another prerequisite not to name those involved in the scandal.

“I tested [him] and gave him two conditions. I want him to give names and I want him to come back.

“He kept quiet. Then I said if you can’t give me what I want, then why should I even talk to you?” Daim related of his most recent communication with Low.

The 36-year-old Low is wanted in Malaysia and Singapore for investigations into the 1MDB heist which he is said to have masterminded.

Low’s exact location remains unknown.

A US federal court has also supposedly approved an agreement to auction the Bombardier Global 5000 jet said to have been bought by Low, with money allegedly from 1MDB.

In a statement by its attorneys this morning, Global One Aviation (Global 5000) Ltd, which is a claimant to the jet currently grounded in Singapore, said that the agreement was reached with the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and the court approval was made on October 31.

The jet was the subject of civil action in the US.

Last month, Reuters reported that the Equanimity, a US$250 million (RM1 billion) superyacht linked to Low and 1MDB, has gone up for auction.

On October 5, Malaysiakini reported that the federal government secured to select a central broker and appraiser to prepare for the disposal of the superyacht, which was seized as part of investigations into the 1MDB corruption scandal.

According to the news portal, Judicial Commissioner Khadijah Idris of the Admiralty High Court here issued the approval after reviewing submissions from 1MDB and the federal government.

Malaysia took possession of the superyacht allegedly belonging to Low, after it was seized by Indonesia pursuant to the US Justice Department’s legal action.