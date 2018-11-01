Chinese Ambassador: Youth exchange programme to strengthen Malaysia-China ties

(From left) Deputy D-G of Fujian provincial foreign affairs office Li Hong and ambassador Bai Tian arrive during the China-Malaysia Youth Exchange & Fellowship Programme in Kuala Lumpur November 1, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Chinese ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian today said the Malaysia-China Youth Exchange and Fellowship Programme aims to further strengthen the friendship and understanding between youths.

He said the programme is the first collaboration between Chinese embassy in Malaysia with the Fukien province government and hoped that this friendship will be carried forward by the youths who represents the future of bilateral relations between the two countries.

“The Malaysian delegates have enjoyed their stay in China for a week.

“They were showed around in Fukien and were impressed by the advancement in Fukien,” he told reporters after having dinner with the delegates.

Bai said that Fukien is the fastest growing province in China and it showcased the nation’s development.

“So, I believe the Malaysian delegates are very much impressed by what they have seen and what they’ve heard.

“And I believe when they’re back they will pass all their experiences to their family members and friends,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bai said, Chinese Fuqian delegates arrived in Kuala Lumpur two days ago.

With another five days to go in Malaysia, the Chinese delegates are not only touring in Kuala Lumpur, but will also visit Kuching, Sarawak.

“I believe they (will) also enjoy their stay in Malaysia, have a better understanding of Malaysia, better understanding of the strong and robust friendship and corporate relation between the two countries,” he said

The Chinese ambassador to Malaysia hoped that the programme will be successful and planning to do it again next year to strengthen and for better future of China-Malaysia relation.