Four roads to close in phases for flood mitigation project in Penang

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 1 — Four roads will be closed in phases to give way to the construction of the flood mitigation project at Sungai Jelutong Diversion (Underground) at Jalan Tengku, Jelutong Intersection and Solok Perak, here.

State Public Works, Utilities and Flood Mitigation Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the construction which began on May 28 was to upgrade roads and underground sewerage at Jalan Tengku, Jalan Tengku and Jalan Solok Perak spanning 500 metres.

“To implement the works, some road closures and diversions will be implemented as follows: Phase1A involving Jalan Jelutong-Solok Perak which will be closed from November 10 to June 30, 2019; Phase 1B involving Solok Perak-Jalan Jelutong closes on July 1, 2019 until October 17, 2019.

“Phase 2 is the Jalan Tengku Diversion from November 10 to October 17, 2019, while for Phase 3 it will be the Jalan Jelutong intersection from April 11 to June 30, 2019,” he told reporters after visiting the project site here today.

He said urged all parties to remain cautious and drive safely during the construction period.

Zairil said the flood mitigation project under the state government’s allocation cost RM13.3 million and it is expected to reduce the impact of floods, especially in the Northeast region. — Bernama