Failure to declare assets will be an offence, says MACC chief

Shukri Abdull said a new section in the MACC Act will allow the commission to take action against MPs or ministers who fail to declare their assets. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will include a new section under the MACC Act with respect to declaration of assets belonging to MPs and ministers, which is likely to be tabled in Parliament in April.

Its chief commissioner Datuk Seri Shukri Abdull said the new section would enable the MACC to take action against MPs or ministers who have failed to declare their assets.

He said through this new section, it would be their duty to make the asset declaration and it would be an offence if they failed to do so.

“Which means for now, we cannot take any action against MPs or ministers who still have not declared their assets because the new section has yet to be tabled (and approved) by Parliament.

“What we can do now is to ask them to hasten the process (asset declaration) as it was the promise of the Pakatan Harapan government to rid the country of corruption,” he told reporters after attending the Certified Integrity Officer Convocation ceremony here today.

“When they have declared their assets, the MACC will check on the details of the properties to determine if they are from proceeds of corruption or not.

“Today the MACC has posted the list of declaration of assets by MPs and ministers on the MACC portal,” he said.

“By right they should have declared their assets three months after they were sworn in,” he said while urging those who have yet to do so to speed up with the submission. — Bernama