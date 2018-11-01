Proton sales grow 12.6pc in October

A Proton logo on a car at a Proton showroom in Puchong October 3, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Perusahaan Otomobil Nasional Sdn Bhd recorded a 12.6 per cent growth in sales for Proton cars in October following a market correction in September due to the introduction of Sales and Services Tax (SST).

Despite a contracted market share in October, the car manufacturer sold 5,093 units of Proton cars, an increase of 569 units compared with the previous month.

“The sales volume achieved is the highest for 2018 outside of the bumper sales period from June to September, fuelled by a zero Goods and Services Tax environment.

“With the much hyped Proton X70 launch only occurring later in the year, the growth points towards customers showing renewed interest in the current range of Proton cars,” the company said in a statement today.

Proton’s market share as a percentage of the Total Industry Volume last month was estimated at 10.7 per cent, which is in line with the average figure for the year, it added. — Bernama