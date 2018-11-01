Jeffrey Kitingan retains Keningau parliamentary seat

Kitingan retained his Keningau parliamentary seat after the Election Court allowed his application to strike out Warisan’s election petition. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 1 — Parti Solidariti Tanahairku (STAR Sabah) president, Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan retained his Keningau parliamentary seat after the Election Court, here, today allowed his application to strike out Parti Warisan Sabah’s (Warisan) election petition.

Following the decision, judge Ravinthran Paramaguru ordered the petitioner, Jikulin [email protected] Anastasius who was the Warisan candidate in the 14th general election to pay RM10,000 in cost to Jeffrey.

In the application, Jeffrey had named Jikulin as the sole respondent.

Jikulin filed his election petition in June this year, seeking the court’s order to declare Jeffrey’s win for the Keningau seat in the last general election as void.

Counsel Tengku Fuad Tengku Ahmad and Henry Gudid represented Jeffrey, while Jikulin was represented by counsel Benjamin Chin and Chong Kian Ming. — Bernama