Dr Siti Hasmah to play the violin alongside M. Nasir and Jamal Abdillah

PETALING JAYA, November 1 — Malaysia’s King of Pop Datuk Jamal Abdillah said the prime minister’s wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali is set to feature alongside him and Datuk M. Nasir for a single during their Konsert Duo Lagenda next month.

The news was announced by Jamal himself at a press conference in conjunction with the four-day show which will take place at Istana Budaya from December 20 to 23.

“December 22 will be a VVIP night and will feature Tun Dr Siti Hasmah.

“What’s even more special, she will be playing the violin as Datuk M. Nasir and I sing,” the 59-year-old artist was quoted as saying on Kosmo! Online.

The Kau Lupa Janji and Derita Cinta singer said the purpose of this one-off event was to collect funds which would be distributed to orphanage homes and old folks’ homes.

“We are calling any corporate bodies who would like to lend a helping hand and attend the event.

“They could have a good time too.”

Jamal added that he was surprised by Dr Siti Hasmah’s reaction when she received the invite.

“I was touched because I did not expect her to accept it with such an open heart. Even, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will attend the VVIP night on December 22,” he told Kosmo!.

Besides the VVIP and VIP attendees, guests can also look forward to Australia’s Cassidy Anderson who will be performing on all four nights of the show.

The Sydney-based singer is known for her Bahasa Malaysia songs on her YouTube channel Cassidy Boleh.