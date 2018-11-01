Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Money

AirAsia X appoints Nadda Buranasiri as group CEO

Published 36 minutes ago on 01 November 2018

An AirAsia plane is seen on the runway at Kuala Lumpur International Airport August 19, 2014. AirAsia X Bhd has appointed Nadda Buranasiri as Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. — Reuters pic
An AirAsia plane is seen on the runway at Kuala Lumpur International Airport August 19, 2014. AirAsia X Bhd has appointed Nadda Buranasiri as Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — AirAsia X Bhd has appointed Nadda Buranasiri as Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately, replacing Co-Group CEO Datuk Kamarudin Meranun and Co-Group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes.

In a statement, the airline also announced the re-designation of Kamarudin and Fernandes as Non-Executive Directors.

Fernandes said Nadda, previously the CEO of AirAsia X Thailand since January 2014, had been instrumental in setting up the airline’s Bangkok-based long-haul operations and making it one of the most successful long-haul airlines in Asia.

“This is a great example of our internal talent development and succession planning for our key leadership roles,” he added. — Bernama

Related Articles

In Money