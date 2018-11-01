AirAsia X appoints Nadda Buranasiri as group CEO

An AirAsia plane is seen on the runway at Kuala Lumpur International Airport August 19, 2014. AirAsia X Bhd has appointed Nadda Buranasiri as Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — AirAsia X Bhd has appointed Nadda Buranasiri as Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately, replacing Co-Group CEO Datuk Kamarudin Meranun and Co-Group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes.

In a statement, the airline also announced the re-designation of Kamarudin and Fernandes as Non-Executive Directors.

Fernandes said Nadda, previously the CEO of AirAsia X Thailand since January 2014, had been instrumental in setting up the airline’s Bangkok-based long-haul operations and making it one of the most successful long-haul airlines in Asia.

“This is a great example of our internal talent development and succession planning for our key leadership roles,” he added. — Bernama