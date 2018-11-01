Dead baby found in Sarawak dumpster

KUCHING, Nov 1 — A labourer searching for discarded aluminium cans at Taman Vista Ilmu, Kota Samarahan here had the shock of his life when he instead found the lifeless body of a baby girl with her umbilical cord still attached, wrapped in a plastic bag inside one of the dumpsters.

A medical assistant from the Sarawak Heart Centre of the Sarawak General Hospital here confirmed that the baby girl had died.

Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Denis Leong Soon Kuai said the lifeless body of the baby girl was sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for a post mortem.

“This case is being investigated under section 318 of the Penal Code,” he said.

Police are appealing to the public for information on this case. — Bernama