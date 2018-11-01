Ducati’s Lorenzo to race in Sepang after wrist op

Triple champion Jorge Lorenzo said today he will race in the Malaysian MotoGP this weekend. — Reuters pic

SEPANG, Nov 1 — Triple champion Jorge Lorenzo said today he will race in the Malaysian MotoGP this weekend after successful surgery on his left wrist which was injured during practice in Thailand.

The Spaniard, who has slipped to ninth in the world championship standings, had the operation on the damaged ligament in Barcelona eight days ago.

Lorenzo crashed during practice for the inaugural Thai MotoGP, sending him flying off his Ducati which broke into pieces, halting the session.

The accident was blamed on a mechanical problem.

He opted out of the Thai race, and also missed the subsequent MotoGPs in Japan and Australia.

However he has now been declared fit by doctors at the Sepang International Circuit to take part in Sunday’s MotoGP.

He admitted at a press conference that it was going to be “difficult” to come back and he did not expect to put in a great performance.

“Let’s see if I am able to race for the whole weekend,” he said.

But he added: “I want to go back to the bike because it has been a long time.

“Even if this time, I think I will not be able to fight for something big, at least I will get used to the bike again, I ride and for sure this will help me.” — AFP