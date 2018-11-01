PM: We’ll bring back Jho Low’s private jet only if it’s worthwhile

A Bombardier Global 5000 plane without a body number — believed to be owned by Jho Low — is seen parked on the tarmac of Seletar airport in Singapore February 6, 2017. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The return of a private jet linked to fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, will only be sought by Malaysia if the effort is worthwhile, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

It was reported that a US federal court had given the green light for the sale of the US$35 million (RM146.1 million) Bombardier Global 5000 jet that was impounded by Singaporean authorities in 2017.

“If it’s worthwhile, then we will bring it back,” Dr Mahathir told reporters when queried on the matter at an event here today.

“We don’t know whether it’s worth taking back or not. The plane cannot be flown now,” he said of the aircraft which is currently parked at the Seletar Airport in Singapore.

On whether Swiss whistleblower Xavier Justo would be called as a witness in trials linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, Dr Mahathir said the matter should be left to the prosecutors to decide and if he had relevant evidence to share. — Bernama