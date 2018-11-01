Sunway REIT to double property value to RM15b

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), which is repositioning itself from a retail-focused REIT to a diversified one, targets to double its property value to RM15 billion by the 2025 financial year.

In a statement today, Sunway REIT Management Sdn Bhd Chief Executive Officer Datuk Jeffrey Ng said the target was set during a recent board strategic review.

“In today’s challenging property market environment, active acquisition strategy is the way to drive growth going forward.

“As a proactive REIT Manager, we will continuously explore non-conventional growth drivers such as venturing into greenfield developments and redevelopment opportunities,” he added.

Sunway REIT had a combined property value of RM7.3 billion as at September 30.

It also announced today a 7.8 per cent drop in net profit year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM73.01 million for the first quarter (Q1) ended September 30, 2018.

This was despite revenue growing to RM143.74 million from RM141.17 million a year earlier.

Sunway REIT Management attributed the higher revenue to better contributions across all segments, but this was partially offset by the hotel segment.

It said despite the higher revenue, net property income eased marginally by 0.4 per cent y-o-y to RM110.5 million on the back of higher property operating expenses.

In addition, it said, other expenses increased by 19 per cent y-o-y predominantly due to higher finance costs, which was the result of higher principal loan drawn to finance investing activities and marginally higher average cost of debt compared with the same quarter in the preceding year.

“Taking guidance from the financial performance in Q1 and factoring higher finance cost, we maintain a cautious outlook for the remaining of this financial year in view of the general market uncertainties,” Ng said. — Bernama