MACC arrests former Immigration director, two staff for corruption

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today arrested a former director of the Immigration Department with the title ‘Datuk’ and two staff on suspicion of corruption.

An MACC source said the 47-year-old ex-director and the staff had allegedly received bribes of millions of ringgit from agents handling the social visit pass as an inducement to facilitate the approval of the passes by the department.

“The suspects were held at their respective homes in Bandar Baru Bangi, Kajang and Setapak. They are being remanded for seven days from today to assist in the investigation,” the source said. — Bernama