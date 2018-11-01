Hafizh hoping for a memorable weekend at Sepang

Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah will be pleased with a top 10 spot in the Malaysian Motorcycling Grand Prix. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Nov 1 — The nation’s first MotoGP rider, Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah, will be pleased with a top 10 spot in the Malaysian Motorcycling Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) this weekend.

The 24-year-old Monster Yamaha Tech 3 rider, who aims to grab the rookie of the season title this year, said he plans to take to the track bent on finishing among the top 10.

‘’I’ll be pleased with a top 10 finish when I make my MotoGP debut at Sepang. That’s my challenge this week,’’ he said at the pre-race press conference here today.

Hafizh has accumulated 34 points after 17 races to be 12 points behind Honda’s Franco Morbidelli in the race for the best rookie award this season.

But Hafizh just wants to go out there and enjoy himself as he finally gets to fulfil his dream of riding in the MotoGP on his home ground.

‘’I will do my best at Sepang, which is a historic circuit for motor racing in Malaysia. This is the first time I will be competing in the Premier Class on home soil. This is my dream coming true,’’ he said.

Hafizh, who has never raced on a wet circuit since moving up to the Premier Class, said that he would try to adapt to the situation should it rain at the 5.543km circuit. — Bernama